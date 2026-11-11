Kishtwar Special Police Officers missing and CRPF injured in Kulgam
It's been a tense day in Jammu and Kashmir: two Special Police Officers from the Kishtwar district have gone missing, prompting a search operation.
On the same day, three CRPF personnel were injured when unidentified gunmen attacked their checkpoint in Kulgam: one of them is reported to be slightly serious.
J&K searches intensify, injured CRPF hospitalized
Police teams are actively searching for the missing officers, though their names haven't been shared yet.
After the Kulgam attack, security agencies have ramped up operations to find those responsible.
The injured CRPF jawans were quickly taken to a hospital for treatment, and there's now a heightened sense of alert across the region.