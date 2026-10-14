Kochi police probe international terror links, arrest Ebin Paul
India
Kochi police are looking into whether Monday's arson attack near the Kadavubhagam synagogue has suspected international terror links.
They've arrested 32-year-old Ebin Paul, whose phone showed chats with foreign contacts and messages about targeting Jewish places of worship.
Ebin Paul linked to Muvattupuzha arson
Turns out, Paul might also be behind an earlier arson case in Muvattupuzha. Police found videos linking him to it.
His digital trail pointed to drug deals too, leading to a raid at his home where heroin and ketamine were seized.
Now, a special team is investigating if he was following orders from someone else (possibly using cryptocurrency) to see if there's a bigger network involved.