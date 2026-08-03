Kodagu downpours push KRS dam above 100 feet in Karnataka
India
Heavy rain in Karnataka's Cauvery catchment areas has pushed the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam above 100 feet, jumping from 91.70 to 100.34 feet in just a week.
Most of this boost came from downpours in Kodagu, especially around Bhagamandala, giving farmers some much-needed relief.
KRS dam inflow tops 32,000 cusecs
The KRS dam's inflow surged to over 32,000 cusecs, way up from last week's 2,100 cusecs, helping supply canals and drinking water.
Harangi dam also saw its outflow far exceed last year's outflow.
These rising water levels have helped farmers and eased tensions over Cauvery water sharing between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.
Kodagu rainfall eases below 20mm
Rainfall in Kodagu has started to taper off (just under 20mm were recorded recently).