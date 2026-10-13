Kolkata gears up for Durga Puja ahead of Maha Shashthi
India
Kolkata is getting ready for Durga Puja, and you can feel the excitement everywhere, from the fresh paint in the air to artisans in Kumortuli working late to finish Maa Durga's idols.
Mahalaya on October 10 kicked off the festive mood, setting things in motion for the buildup to Maha Shashthi on October 16.
Maha Shashthi rituals start October 16
The main festivities start October 16 with Maha Shashthi, when Maa Durga is welcomed home through special rituals.
Expect Kolkata's streets to be glowing with creative pandals and lights.
On Maha Ashtami, people will gather for Pushpanjali, offering flowers and prayers together.
The festival wraps up on Vijaya Dashami as everyone says goodbye to Maa Durga until next year.