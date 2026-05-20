Kolkata Nakhoda Mosque imam suggests cow as India's national animal
India
The imam of Kolkata's Nakhoda Mosque has suggested making the cow India's national animal, saying it holds deep cultural and religious meaning for many.
He believes this move could bring people together and encourage more respect for shared traditions.
Proposal divides views on national identity
While some see the proposal as a way to promote unity and boost cow protection, others feel it's controversial given India's diversity.
The idea has added new fuel to ongoing debates about how animals and symbols shape Indian identity and what role they should play in law and society.