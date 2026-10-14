Kolkata puja displays 5.5-foot Durga made from 13,000 Pentonic pens
This year at Tridhara Sammilani, Kolkata's Durga Puja crowd is stopping to check out a 5.5-foot Goddess Durga made from approximately 13,000 Pentonic pens and an equal number of recycled-plastic refills.
Artist Chandra Nath Saha (Tilak) led the project, showing how everyday stuff can be turned into festive art.
Presented by Pentonic, the writing instrument brand owned by Linc Limited, it's all about mixing creativity with eco-awareness.
Sculpture dismantled, pens recycled, sparking conversations
After the festival wraps up, the sculpture will be taken apart and all those pens will get recycled into new products, so nothing goes to waste.
Displayed right next to the traditional idol, this project is sparking conversations about making celebrations more planet-friendly without losing their artistic touch.