Kolkata puja displays 5.5-foot Durga made from 13,000 Pentonic pens

This year at Tridhara Sammilani, Kolkata's Durga Puja crowd is stopping to check out a 5.5-foot Goddess Durga made from approximately 13,000 Pentonic pens and an equal number of recycled-plastic refills.

Artist Chandra Nath Saha (Tilak) led the project, showing how everyday stuff can be turned into festive art.

Presented by Pentonic, the writing instrument brand owned by Linc Limited, it's all about mixing creativity with eco-awareness.