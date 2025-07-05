Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Kolkata rape accused appointed as student liaison
South Calcutta Law College is facing serious criticism after appointing Monojit Mishra as its student liaison officer—even though he was recently arrested for allegedly gangraping a first-year student on campus.
Mishra has 11 pending cases against him, including several molestation charges, yet was chosen for the role in August 2024.
TL;DR
How could someone with such a record be in charge?
The college appointed Mishra to help students with their issues, but many are questioning how someone with such a record could be put in charge of student welfare.
After his appointment, stricter campus hours were enforced (no students allowed after 4:00pm), but the move hasn't eased concerns about safety or the college's decision-making.