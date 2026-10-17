Kota crash: tempo traveler carrying pilgrims kills 8, injures 17
India
A heartbreaking accident in Rajasthan's Kota district left eight people dead and 17 injured after a tempo traveler carrying pilgrims from Madhya Pradesh crashed through a divider and plunged nearly 20 feet into a seasonal drain.
Most passengers were relatives or friends from Betul district, and several of the injured are still in critical condition.
Kota crash: fatigue and speeding blamed
Early reports suggest driver fatigue and speeding may have caused the crash.
The district authorities are investigating, while rescue teams responded quickly at the scene.
Leaders like Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are calling for a special probe and comprehensive measures to help prevent tragedies like this in the future.