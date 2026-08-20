Kozhikode probe uncovers interstate drug ring, Nigerian suspect at large

A major drug bust in Kozhikode, Kerala, has uncovered a huge drug-trafficking ring in an investigation in which officers traveled approximately 15,000km across five states.

Investigators found that traffickers were using a modified Creta with a specially fabricated hidden compartment and foreign WhatsApp numbers and Wi-Fi to evade mobile tracking to move drugs around.

Several people have been arrested so far, but the Nigerian suspect is still on the run.