Kozhikode probe uncovers interstate drug ring, Nigerian suspect at large
A major drug bust in Kozhikode, Kerala, has uncovered a huge drug-trafficking ring in an investigation in which officers traveled approximately 15,000km across five states.
Investigators found that traffickers were using a modified Creta with a specially fabricated hidden compartment and foreign WhatsApp numbers and Wi-Fi to evade mobile tracking to move drugs around.
Several people have been arrested so far, but the Nigerian suspect is still on the run.
Emmanuel Afam used 19 phone numbers
The case kicked off with two arrests in Kerala and quickly led Kerala Excise/SIT officers across Maharashtra, West Bengal, and Tamil Nadu.
One major player was caught using a UAE WhatsApp number to hide his tracks and was linked to both drugs and arms dealing.
The SIT also identified Emmanuel Afam from Nigeria as a key supplier: he used 19 phone numbers and applications capable of scrambling IP addresses before escaping capture.
Even with fake IDs and high-tech tricks slowing things down, investigators say they've made real progress breaking up this interstate network.