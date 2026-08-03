Kozhikode's Kakkayam reservoir at 97.31% after officials opened 2 spillways
Kozhikode's Kakkayam Reservoir is nearly at its limit, sitting at 97.31% capacity after days of intense rainfall.
On Monday morning, the water level was just shy of the maximum allowed.
To keep things safe, officials opened two spillway gates on Sunday to release extra water downstream and are asking residents along the downstream riverbanks to stay alert.
Kakkayam reservoir inflow rose 5.9241 million m3
The area saw a big spike in rain (104mm in just 24 hours), which pushed 5.9241 million cubic meters of water into the reservoir. Since June, total rainfall has reached a whopping 2,990mm.
Some of that water was used for power generation, producing 4.6831 million units of electricity.
Meanwhile, the Banasura Dam gate has stayed shut since late June to prevent more inflow, and authorities are keeping a close eye on conditions as they urge residents downstream to remain cautious as spillway discharges continue.