KSRTC bus crashes into shop in Pudukad killing Sindhu, 49
India
A tragic accident in Pudukad, Thrissur, took the life of Sindhu, 49, on Monday morning.
She was heading back to her scooter after dropping her daughter off for a bus trip when a KSRTC bus lost control and crashed into a roadside shop.
The bus had just begun its journey from the local depot.
Driver collapse reported, locals suspect emergency
Eyewitnesses say the driver appeared to collapse behind the wheel, making the bus swerve suddenly.
Locals suspect a medical emergency led to this heartbreaking incident.
Sindhu died at the scene.