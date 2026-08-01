Kulgam security on alert after attacks targeting migrants, police officer
India
Security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam are on high alert after two deadly attacks targeting migrant workers and a police officer.
The violence, which included an attack in a busy marketplace during the Amarnath Yatra, has left the local community shaken and worried about their safety.
Over 3,000 detained, LG seeks review
Authorities have ramped up security, detaining over 3,000 people in just a week. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has called for a review of security procedures.
Many migrant workers, over 2,000, are anxious as tensions rise around the seventh anniversary of Article 370's removal.
The recent attacks have disrupted the fragile sense of peace many hoped was returning to Jammu and Kashmir.