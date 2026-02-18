'Kya karoge...': Indore man, who murdered classmate, smiles on camera
What's the story
Piyush Dhamnodiya, the accused in the murder of a 24-year-old MBA student from Indore, displayed an alarming lack of remorse during a crime scene reconstruction. When reporters asked him about his motives, he casually dismissed their questions with a smirk. "Kuch nai hua hai, chhodo, ho gaya jo hogaya yaar... chhod do na... kya karoge jaan ke," he said in Hindi.
Unusual actions
Strange behavior after the murder
Dhamnodiya's behavior after the murder was equally strange. He allegedly muttered apologies soon after the crime and watched YouTube videos on "how to summon spirits." He even contemplated suicide by jumping in front of a train but didn't go through with it. During interrogation, he asked for a blank sheet to write that he had committed a "grave wrong" and wanted to die.
Discovery details
Victim's body found in flat on February 13
The victim's body was found on February 13 in a rented flat in Indore, three days after she went missing. Her classmate, Dhamnodiya, who some say was her boyfriend, was arrested from Andheri, Mumbai on February 14. CCTV footage showed him arriving at the flat with her on February 10 and leaving alone with a bag two-and-a-half hours later.
Twitter Post
Video shows accused appearing indifferent
#Indore: न्यूड MBA गर्लफ्रेंड की लाश फेंकनेवाला ब्वॉयफ्रेंड कैमरे पर भड़का, बताया क्या और क्यों हुआ? pic.twitter.com/UjsxLuPj0V— ✨ Political Cosmic Commentary ✨ (@ParodyChitraahh) February 17, 2026
Confession details
Dhamnodiya lost his cool during argument over marriage
During interrogation, Dhamnodiya confessed to being in a long-term relationship with the victim but said they often argued over marriage due to family opposition. On the day of the incident, he allegedly forced himself on her after she refused sex. After strangling her with ropes found in the flat, he allegedly stabbed her near the chest with such force that the knife broke.
Arrest details
Dhamnodiya was on run for 3 days
After the murder, Dhamnodiya fled Indore via Panvel to Mumbai. He stayed in different hotels, roamed metro stations and broke the victim's mobile phone to destroy evidence. The body was discovered after neighbors complained about a foul smell coming from the house on January 13. He was arrested in Mumbai with local police assistance and brought back to Indore for questioning.