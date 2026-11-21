Ladakh just held its first panchayat elections since becoming a union territory, and the turnout was impressive, over 70% of voters showed up.

< em>Sarpanch and panch constituencies saw turnouts of 70.03% and 73.60%, respectively, while municipal elections in Leh and Kargil saw more than half the voters participating.

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena called it a historic return for grassroots democracy after eight years.