Ladakh holds 1st panchayat elections with over 70% turnout
Ladakh just held its first panchayat elections since becoming a union territory, and the turnout was impressive, over 70% of voters showed up.
< em>Sarpanch and panch constituencies saw turnouts of 70.03% and 73.60%, respectively, while municipal elections in Leh and Kargil saw more than half the voters participating.
Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena called it a historic return for grassroots democracy after eight years.
Statehood demand persists in Ladakh
Voting took place across 192 halqas, with some winners chosen unopposed and even helicopters used to reach remote areas.
While this election is a big step for Ladakh, people there are still hoping for statehood and stronger constitutional rights, a demand that's been ongoing since Ladakh became its own union territory back in 2019.