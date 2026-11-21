Ladakh records 70.03% and 52.4% turnout in 1st local elections
Ladakh just wrapped up its first local body elections since becoming a Union Territory, and the turnout was impressive: 70.03% for panchayat polls and 52.4% for municipal polls, even with tough weather.
People from all walks of life showed up to vote, including first-time voters, women, and seniors.
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena called it an important move toward stronger grassroots democracy and more self-governance for Ladakh.
Voting arranged in 192 panchayat areas
Pulling off these elections wasn't easy: officials set up voting in 192 panchayat areas and several municipal wards, even flying in helicopters to reach remote places like Zanskar.
While most were excited about this step forward, some local groups raised concerns about the timing of another big election coming up soon.
Still, this marks a real milestone for local decision-making in the region.