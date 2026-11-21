Ladakh just wrapped up its first local body elections since becoming a Union Territory, and the turnout was impressive: 70.03% for panchayat polls and 52.4% for municipal polls, even with tough weather.

People from all walks of life showed up to vote, including first-time voters, women, and seniors.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena called it an important move toward stronger grassroots democracy and more self-governance for Ladakh.