Lakshadweep achieves 100% literacy under ULLAS program, Praful Patel announces
Big news from Lakshadweep: the islands have officially reached 100% literacy!
This milestone was announced by Administrator Praful Patel on Monday (October 12, 2026), celebrating the success of a focused campaign to help the identified adult non-literates read and write.
The achievement comes after intensive teaching and assessment drives under the ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, a government program aimed at closing literacy gaps.
Lakshadweep department finds 1,113 adult non-literates
The Department of Education found 1,113 adult non-literates who couldn't read or write.
Instead of waiting for people to come to centers, educators visited homes and made sure the identified learners got a chance to learn.
Thanks to hands-on teaching and follow-up assessments, all eligible learners cleared the FLNAT, making Lakshadweep hit this goal.