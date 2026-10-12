Lakshadweep achieves 100% literacy under ULLAS program, Praful Patel announces

Big news from Lakshadweep: the islands have officially reached 100% literacy!

This milestone was announced by Administrator Praful Patel on Monday (October 12, 2026), celebrating the success of a focused campaign to help the identified adult non-literates read and write.

The achievement comes after intensive teaching and assessment drives under the ULLAS - Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, a government program aimed at closing literacy gaps.