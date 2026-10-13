Lakshmipet pastor Ravi Joseph buys ₹1.23L motorcycle with ₹10 coins
India
Ravi Joseph, a pastor from Lakshmipet in Telangana, just bought a ₹1.23 lakh motorcycle, paying entirely in ₹10 coins he saved over three years from everyday shopping.
He started this unique savings plan three years ago, even though his family doubted it at first. But as the coins piled up, they saw it working and got on board.
Ravi Joseph shows disciplined savings work
Joseph's story is a cool example of how sticking to your own plan, even if it seems odd, can really pay off.
His patience and discipline turned spare change into something big, showing that creative saving can help you reach your goals.