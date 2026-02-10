'Lamborghini had issues': Tycoon defends son after crash injured 6

Kanpur tobacco tycoon KK Mishra has claimed that his son, Shivam, was not behind the wheel when the Lamborghini crashed in Kanpur , leaving six injured and sparking a police investigation. The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the upscale Gwaltoli area. The luxury car, a black Lamborghini Revuelto worth over ₹10 crore, first collided with an autorickshaw before hitting a stationary motorcycle. The force of the collision threw the motorcycle's rider nearly 10 feet into the air.

Owner's statement Car seized, Mishra booked The car has been seized and sent for inspection. An FIR has been registered against Shivam under charges of rash and negligent driving. However, his father has publicly challenged the police version of events. He said both his son and a designated driver were in the car at the time of the accident but he didn't know who was driving.

Technical issue Mishra's father claims technical issue led to crash KK Mishra claimed there was a technical issue with the Lamborghini a day before the crash and that mechanics had fixed the problem. The next day, Shivam and the driver drove the luxury car for testing, but Mishra claimed that while returning from Civil Lines, his son began to lose consciousness and he "started sleeping." "When the driver removed one hand to check Shivam, the car slowed down, and an autorickshaw hit the car," he said.

Police response He is still undergoing treatment in Delhi He also claimed the driver allegedly couldn't open the window as it auto-locked, leading security staff to break the glass and pull Shivam out. "When Shivam returned home, the doctor checked him.....He is still undergoing treatment in Delhi. The doctor said he would be better in the next 2-3 days," he said. He also ruled out suggestions that his son was driving. Eyewitnesses had claimed that Shivam appeared drunk, but his father insisted, "no one in our family consumes alcohol."

