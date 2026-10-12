Lancet Commission lists 17 health threats at World Health Summit
A new Lancet Commission report just dropped at the World Health Summit, listing 17 major threats to global health: think air pollution, climate change, obesity, antimicrobial resistance, and even nuclear conflict.
These aren't just global issues; India's feeling the impact too, alongside existing public health challenges and longer-term risks involving climate change, conflict, and emerging technologies.
The report is basically a wake-up call for governments to take action before things get worse.
Commission urges cross sector prevention investments
The commission says teaming up across health, climate, education, and technology could seriously cut down on future health problems.
Smart prevention and investing in new health care solutions could help people live healthier lives and avoid preventable illnesses in India and beyond.