Lancet Commission lists 17 health threats at World Health Summit

A new Lancet Commission report just dropped at the World Health Summit, listing 17 major threats to global health: think air pollution, climate change, obesity, antimicrobial resistance, and even nuclear conflict.

These aren't just global issues; India's feeling the impact too, alongside existing public health challenges and longer-term risks involving climate change, conflict, and emerging technologies.

The report is basically a wake-up call for governments to take action before things get worse.