Landslide and heavy rain halt Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala
India
Heavy rain and a landslide put the brakes on the Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala on Monday, just as crowds gathered for the Nira Puthari festival.
Pilgrims from Nilackal and Erumely had to pause their journey while officials stepped in for safety.
The Pampa River was flowing in spate, leading to a ban on bathing until things calmed down.
Teams clear Sannidhanam forest route
Heavy rain knocked down trees along the forest route to Sannidhanam, blocking roads, and snapped power lines.
Teams from the Forest Department and Travancore Devaswom Board quickly cleared debris so stranded pilgrims could move by Monday morning.
Despite all this, no injuries were reported, and those who made it praised both the trekking conditions and smooth darshan arrangements at the hill temple.