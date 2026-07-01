Law Ministry denies AG R Venkataramani called 20% E20 experiment

Supreme Court stays ethanol allocations

The Attorney General also pointed out that changing how much ethanol is allocated, like one recent Karnataka High Court order suggested, could mess with the whole E20 rollout.

There are already contracts for 1,050 crore liters of ethanol, and most of it had already been delivered by mid-June 2026.

For now, the Supreme Court has hit pause on any changes to the ethanol allocations for ESY 2025-26, helping keep India's big clean fuel plan on track while things get sorted out in court.