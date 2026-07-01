Law Ministry denies AG R Venkataramani called 20% E20 experiment
There's been some buzz that India's top legal officer called the government's 20% Ethanol Blended Petrol (E20) push an "experiment," but the Law Ministry says that's not true.
According to the Press Information Bureau, these reports twisted what Attorney General R Venkataramani actually said in court.
What he did suggest was moving similar legal cases from different High Courts to the Supreme Court, so there aren't mixed rulings and E20 fuel supplies keep running smoothly.
Supreme Court stays ethanol allocations
The Attorney General also pointed out that changing how much ethanol is allocated, like one recent Karnataka High Court order suggested, could mess with the whole E20 rollout.
There are already contracts for 1,050 crore liters of ethanol, and most of it had already been delivered by mid-June 2026.
For now, the Supreme Court has hit pause on any changes to the ethanol allocations for ESY 2025-26, helping keep India's big clean fuel plan on track while things get sorted out in court.