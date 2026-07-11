Jaipur girl hired killers to murder mother: Police
What's the story
A law student from Jaipur has been arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill her mother, Neeraj Sharma. The incident took place on July 3 when Neeraj was run over by an SUV in what was initially thought to be a road accident. The accused, Ayushi, is a final-year LLB student who reportedly hired contract killers for ₹7 lakh with the help of her cousin Balram.
Motive revealed
Ayushi also suspected of killing her father
The police investigation revealed that Ayushi wanted her mother's government job and was eyeing the family property. According to NDTV, her uncle, Rakesh Sharma, has alleged that she may have also killed her father, Vijay Sharma. Vijay died last year after a prolonged illness. Rakesh alleged that Ayushi and Balram shifted Vijay to an unknown hospital after he suffered a brain stroke and kept the family in the dark about his treatment for three months.
Ongoing probe
Claims of removing feeding tube leading to death
When questioned by Neeraj, Ayushi claimed she had admitted her father to a private hospital. Later, doctors informed the family that several of his organs were failing. Rakesh alleged that Ayushi removed Vijay's feeding tube, leading to his death. The police are now investigating these claims and questioning Ayushi, who is currently in custody.
Case updates
Ayushi and the contract killers arrested
The police have arrested Ayushi and the alleged contract killers involved in her mother's murder. They are still searching for Balram, who is believed to be a co-conspirator. According to police sources, Ayushi, Balram, and his father, Mohan, are the main conspirators behind Neeraj's murder. The trio allegedly planned to divide the family property among themselves.
Case developments
Neeraj was struck by speeding Scorpio
Ayushi had allegedly assaulted her mother in the past and had been living with Mohan and Balram for some time. The police said Ayushi was in a relationship with Balram. Neeraj was struck by a speeding Scorpio on July 3 while returning from dropping off her younger son at a coaching center. The contract killers had reportedly tried to kill Neeraj a month earlier but failed due to traffic conditions.