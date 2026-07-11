Jaipur girl hired killers to murder mother: Police

Motive revealed

Ayushi also suspected of killing her father

The police investigation revealed that Ayushi wanted her mother's government job and was eyeing the family property. According to NDTV, her uncle, Rakesh Sharma, has alleged that she may have also killed her father, Vijay Sharma. Vijay died last year after a prolonged illness. Rakesh alleged that Ayushi and Balram shifted Vijay to an unknown hospital after he suffered a brain stroke and kept the family in the dark about his treatment for three months.