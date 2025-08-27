Next Article
Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatens Mumbai businessman with family ultimatum
A Goregaon-based businessman in Mumbai has received a chilling extortion demand from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who asked for ₹25 lakh and 1kg of gold to leave his family unharmed.
The police have registered a case after the complaint, as concerns grow over the gang's rising criminal activity.
Gang's recent activities
This isn't an isolated incident—just earlier this month, Goldy Dhillon (linked to the same gang) fired shots at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Surrey.
Dhillon even posted about it online, hinting at more trouble for Mumbai.
The attack was claimed in an online post, underscoring how bold and public these threats have become lately.