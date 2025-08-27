Pune-Nashik commute to soon take just 20 minutes India Aug 27, 2025

Big news for anyone traveling between Pune and Nashik: a new elevated corridor on National Highway 60 is set to slash the usual two-hour trip down to just 20 minutes.

This 28-km stretch will connect Nashik Phata and Rajgurunagar (Khed), and land acquisition is already underway—so, smoother commutes could be coming sooner than you think.