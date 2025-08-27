Next Article
Pune-Nashik commute to soon take just 20 minutes
Big news for anyone traveling between Pune and Nashik: a new elevated corridor on National Highway 60 is set to slash the usual two-hour trip down to just 20 minutes.
This 28-km stretch will connect Nashik Phata and Rajgurunagar (Khed), and land acquisition is already underway—so, smoother commutes could be coming sooner than you think.
PMRDA is leading the project
The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) is leading this project, adding ramps and bypasses through villages like Nanekarwadi, Medankarwadi, and Chakan to help clear up traffic jams.
It's all part of a bigger push to boost regional connectivity—other road projects are in progress too, aiming to cut travel delays, save fuel, and give a real lift to Pune's growing economy.