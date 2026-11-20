Lawyer Ayush Anand accuses media of dramatizing Supreme Court hearings
Ayush Anand, lawyer for two men convicted in the Bilkis Bano case, has called out the media for making the Supreme Court hearings seem more dramatic than they are.
He says claims that Bano was kept in the dark about recent court developments are just not true and only serve to grab headlines.
Anand: Bilkis Bano not left out
Anand points out that petitions were filed back in August 2025, and a Supreme Court notice was widely reported in March 2026, so Bano wasn't left out.
He also shared that bail was granted after many hearings, considering both the convicts' long jail time and one man's serious health issues.
Anand urges reporters to avoid spreading what he calls false and only meant for publicity and to stick to accurate coverage.