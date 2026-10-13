Laxmikant Mardi tried jumping from signpost during farmers' protest, rescued
India
During a farmers' protest in Hattargi in Belagavi district, a 25-year-old named Laxmikant Mardi tried to jump off a signpost out of frustration with the government's lack of action on farmers' demands.
Thankfully, someone spotted him in time and pulled him down safely.
Laxmikant Mardi worried about remunerative prices
After rescuing Mardi, senior activists consoled him and asked him to continue peaceful protests till their demands were met.
Mardi said he was worried about farmers not getting remunerative prices and was upset at the Union government for failing to fulfill farmers' demands.