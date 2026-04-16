LG Vinai Kumar Saxena attends Sonam Wangchuk funeral in Leh

Colonel Wangchuk hailed for Kargil leadership

Colonel Wangchuk was recognized nationwide for his fearless leadership during the 1999 Kargil War. At his funeral, the Ladakh Scouts gave him a guard of honor.

Saxena also announced that a memorial will be built in Leh to honor Colonel Wangchuk's extraordinary service, a tribute shaped with input from his family, the Army, and local leaders.