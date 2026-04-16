LG Vinai Kumar Saxena attends Sonam Wangchuk funeral in Leh
India
Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena attended the funeral of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk (famously known as the "Lion of Ladakh") in Leh.
Colonel Wangchuk, who died on April 10, was a celebrated Kargil War hero and Maha Vir Chakra recipient.
The ceremony drew a big crowd of Army personnel and family members paying their respects.
Colonel Wangchuk hailed for Kargil leadership
Colonel Wangchuk was recognized nationwide for his fearless leadership during the 1999 Kargil War. At his funeral, the Ladakh Scouts gave him a guard of honor.
Saxena also announced that a memorial will be built in Leh to honor Colonel Wangchuk's extraordinary service, a tribute shaped with input from his family, the Army, and local leaders.