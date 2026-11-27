'Light deepam at disputed Deepathoon tomorrow': SC furious at TN
What's the story
The Supreme Court came down heavily on Tamil Nadu and Madurai district officials for failing to comply with its November 20 order to light Karthigai Deepam at the disputed stone pillar (Deepathoon) on Thiruparankundram hill in Madurai. The court also suspended the board of trustees of the Uchipillaiyar Temple after they failed to comply with the court order. The court said that every devotee can light the lamp at the disputed site on Friday, 50 meters from the nearby Dargah.
Order details
SC allows all devotees to light the lamp
This is a change from its earlier order, which allowed only a small team to light the lamp.
The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been directed to provide security at the Dargah and ensure devotees can offer prayers without hindrance.
Furthermore, the court ordered the Chief Secretary to file a comprehensive affidavit detailing emails, telephone calls and messages exchanged between officials with regard to the issue surrounding the lighting of the lamp and the November 20 order.
Legal action
Contempt notices issued to top officials
The court also issued contempt of court notices to several officials, including the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Director General of Police, and Madurai District Collector.
It expressed concern over non-compliance with its orders, calling it a reflection of administrative chaos in Tamil Nadu.
"Time has come to deal with such situations with an iron hand, as otherwise it will lead to constitutional chaos," the bench said.
Trustee criticism
Court critical of trustees' resolution
The court was particularly critical of a resolution passed by the temple trustees.
"The trustees have categorically taken a stand that they would not implement the orders of this court. This is a serious infraction on their part, which is also aided by other officials. The resolution on its face, firstly, discloses wilful and flagrant disobedience of the interim order of this Court. Secondly, it evinces a deliberate attempt to undermine the authority of this court," it said.
Legal principles
Rule of law is supreme in a democratic society
The court reiterated that the rule of law is supreme in a democratic society and all authorities must act in aid of the Supreme Court.
It stressed that its orders are binding on the state and its officers, warning against any attempts to undermine judicial authority.
"Any attempt to pollute the stream of justice by any person, howsoever high he may be, would not be tolerated. This is the message which we intend to convey in this order," they said.