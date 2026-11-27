This is a change from its earlier order, which allowed only a small team to light the lamp.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been directed to provide security at the Dargah and ensure devotees can offer prayers without hindrance.

Furthermore, the court ordered the Chief Secretary to file a comprehensive affidavit detailing emails, telephone calls and messages exchanged between officials with regard to the issue surrounding the lighting of the lamp and the November 20 order.