Delhi: Light rain, cloudy skies prevail in parts
What's the story
Delhi woke up to cloudy skies on Friday, with light rain in parts of the National Capital Region. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more light rainfall and strong surface winds for the day. Delhi is likely to witness light rain accompanied by strong surface winds of 20-30 kmph at many places from early morning till noon.
Air quality
Delhi's air quality remained 'satisfactory'
This weather is expected to keep daytime temperatures near normal while keeping humidity levels high across the city.
Despite the rain, Delhi's air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 73 for the city at 8:30am.
Greater Noida and Noida recorded AQI readings of 99 and 62, respectively.
Weather forecast
Heavy rainfall predicted in several states
The southwest monsoon is likely to remain active over large parts of the country. The IMD has predicted heavy rainfall over eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra.
Isolated places in Konkan and Goa, Odisha, and western Rajasthan are also likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.
Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Aurangabad and Nashik, is expected to receive isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Friday.
The weather department has also sounded a risk of floods in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, and Ratnagiri.
Weather warnings
Fishermen warned against venturing into sea
The IMD has issued thunderstorm and wind warnings for several states. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely over Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Squally winds are also expected over large parts of the central Arabian Sea, along with parts of the Gulf of Mannar.
Fishermen have been advised against venturing into the sea in these areas due to rough weather conditions.