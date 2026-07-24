Delhi: Light rain, cloudy skies prevail in parts

This weather is expected to keep daytime temperatures near normal while keeping humidity levels high across the city.

Despite the rain, Delhi's air quality remained in the "satisfactory" category.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 73 for the city at 8:30am.

Greater Noida and Noida recorded AQI readings of 99 and 62, respectively.