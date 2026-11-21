Lioness kills 55-year-old Veljibhai Nagjibhai Dafda while farming in Rabariaka
A tragic incident unfolded in Rabariaka village, Junagadh, where a lioness attacked and killed 55-year-old Veljibhai Nagjibhai Dafda while he was working on his farm.
The attack happened in the Visavadar range of the Gir West Forest Division.
Though he was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries, he sadly didn't make it.
Forest teams deploy 5 cages
Forest teams quickly launched a rescue operation to find and safely capture the lioness, setting up five cages and bringing extra support to the area.
The attack occurred during Lili Parikrama, a big annual religious event nearby, bringing attention once again to how people and wildlife are still crossing paths in this region.