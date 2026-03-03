Liquor shops in Delhi will remain open on Holi

Political implications and controversies

Holi used to be a dry day for public order reasons, but AAP changed that rule in 2022.

Now with BJP running things in Delhi, they've kept liquor sales open on Holi too—even after previously criticizing AAP's move.

This shift comes in the aftermath of the acquittal of CM Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in a major liquor policy case, so it could stir up some fresh political debates.

Meanwhile, hotels and guesthouses can still serve drinks to guests even on official dry days.