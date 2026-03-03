Liquor shops in Delhi will remain open on Holi
If you're in Delhi, liquor shops won't be shutting down for Holi anymore.
The government decided back in January to take Holi off the 'dry day' list, so stores will be open as usual.
But just a heads up—Republic Day, Maha Shivratri, Id-ul-Fitr, Ram Navami, and Mahavir Jayanti are still dry days.
Political implications and controversies
Holi used to be a dry day for public order reasons, but AAP changed that rule in 2022.
Now with BJP running things in Delhi, they've kept liquor sales open on Holi too—even after previously criticizing AAP's move.
This shift comes in the aftermath of the acquittal of CM Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia in a major liquor policy case, so it could stir up some fresh political debates.
Meanwhile, hotels and guesthouses can still serve drinks to guests even on official dry days.