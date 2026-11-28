Liquor truck with 56L overturns near Avadi injuring 4
A liquor truck loaded with stock worth ₹56 lakh toppled over on Chennai's Outer Ring Road near Avadi on Friday, turning the highway into a scramble as people rushed to grab scattered bottles.
The driver, Sathish, and three others in the truck were injured during the accident.
Driver Sathish swerved, police stop collectors
The crash happened when Sathish swerved suddenly to avoid a car that braked in front of him.
Police quickly stepped in to stop bottle collectors and called Tasmac staff to recover what was left.
Traffic was messy for a bit but cleared up within an hour after a crane removed the overturned truck.