Lohagad photos show Ketan Agarwal with Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary

Investigators say this was a planned murder, backed by eyewitness accounts and 12TB of digital evidence. Witnesses described how Goyal and Chaudhary acted together before Agarwal's fatal fall.

All three main suspects, Goyal, Chaudhary, and Ritesh Hange, are in custody for now.

After Agarwal's father appealed for justice, the Maharashtra chief minister moved the case to a fast-track court. Senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam has been brought in as special public prosecutor to help speed things up.