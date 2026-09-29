Lohagad photos show Ketan Agarwal with Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary
Police investigating the Ketan Agarwal murder at Lohagad Fort now have a major boost: tourists' photos from June 18, 2026, clearly show Agarwal with his fiancee Siya Goyal and her alleged boyfriend Chetan Chaudhary right at the scene.
These images are now central to a massive charge sheet submitted in court.
Planned murder alleged, 3 detained
Investigators say this was a planned murder, backed by eyewitness accounts and 12TB of digital evidence. Witnesses described how Goyal and Chaudhary acted together before Agarwal's fatal fall.
All three main suspects, Goyal, Chaudhary, and Ritesh Hange, are in custody for now.
After Agarwal's father appealed for justice, the Maharashtra chief minister moved the case to a fast-track court. Senior lawyer Ujjwal Nikam has been brought in as special public prosecutor to help speed things up.