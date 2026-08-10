Lok Sabha passes Tribunals Reforms Bill 2026 despite opposition protests
Lok Sabha just passed the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026, even with protests from the opposition and no debate in Parliament.
The bill, brought in by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, is all about making how tribunal members are chosen more consistent across India.
It sets clear rules for who can be appointed, their salaries, and working conditions, but doesn't change what tribunals actually do.
Tribunals Reforms Bill seeks NTC
A big highlight: the bill seeks to establish a National Tribunals Commission (NTC) headquartered in New Delhi to make tribunal appointments more independent and transparent.
It may be headed by a retired Supreme Court judge or a retired chief justice of a high court, plus two judicial members and two technical members; this new body answers concerns raised by the Supreme Court about keeping politics out of these picks.
The bill also repeals the older 2021 Act to better align with current judicial reforms.