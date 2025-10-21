Anti-corruption authority floats tender for 7 BMW cars worth ₹5cr

The anti-corruption authority, Lokpal of India, has issued a tender for the procurement of seven high-end BMW 3 Series 330 Li cars. Each car is priced at around ₹70 lakh, inclusive of the on-road cost and associated logistics, taking the total cost to nearly ₹5 crore. The tender document specifies that the vehicles should be delivered to its office in Delhi's Vasant Kunj Institutional Area, preferably within two weeks but not later than 30 days from issuing a supply order.

Vehicle specifications Tender specifies that the vendor will also have to The tender document, dated October 16, mentions that the cars should be BMW 3 Series 330 Li Sport (Long Wheelbase) in white color. The selected vendor will also have to provide a seven-day training program for Lokpal drivers and staff on the vehicles' electronic systems and operations. According to the document, this training is to be for a minimum of seven days but has to be completed within 15 days of vehicle delivery.

Lokpal duties Lokpal was established under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013 The Lokpal of India was established under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act 2013 to investigate corruption allegations against public functionaries. It is headed by a chairperson and has six other members currently. The chairperson's salary and allowances are on par with those of the Chief Justice of India, while members are paid as per Supreme Court Judge scales.

Twitter Post Read the tender here लोकपाल को सात BMW Car चाहिए।

BMW 3 Series 330 Li मॉडल की सात कार खरीदने के लिए लोकपाल ने टेंडर जारी लिया है।

BMW वेबसाइट के मुताबिक GST की दरें घटाने के बाद इस कार की क़ीमत मात्र ₹60,45,000/- है #LokpalneedsBMW #BMWforLokpal#Lokpal#BMW pic.twitter.com/GVzVKN77mN — Lakshman Roy (@RoyLakshman) October 21, 2025