Lucknow hotel fall kills 24-year-old woman as boyfriend reportedly left
India
A 24-year-old woman lost her life after falling from the 10th floor of Hotel Celestial Omaxe in Lucknow on Monday.
She had checked in with her boyfriend earlier that day, but after the incident, he reportedly left the scene.
Police are now looking into what happened.
Police investigate and autopsy planned
The woman and her boyfriend checked into room 1037 around noon.
The fall happened at about 6pm and hotel security quickly called the police.
Officers arrived soon after to gather evidence and start their investigation.
Senior Officer Mohammad Mushtaq shared that things remained calm at the hotel, and an autopsy will help clarify what led to this tragic event.