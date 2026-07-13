Lucknow petitioner disrupts Supreme Court, throws papers at Surya Kant
India
Things got a bit chaotic in the Supreme Court when Prabal Pratap from Lucknow showed up to file a petition about an alleged cybercrime network.
Instead of sticking to the usual courtroom routine, he threw papers and used harsh words toward Chief Justice Surya Kant, catching everyone off guard.
Surya Kant urges dignity, petitioner escorted
Even after the disruption, Kant kept his composure and reminded everyone about respecting the court.
He said, "Children sometimes do such things, but I want to say that we must maintain the dignity and honor of constitutional institutions."
Security quickly escorted Pratap out due to his erratic actions, highlighting how tricky it can be to keep things respectful during personal court appearances.