Lucknow police bust Mahipat Mau heroin factory, arrest 2 suspects
Big news from Lucknow: Police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force just busted a heroin factory in Mahipat Mau village on October 12.
They seized 6.4kg of suspected raw morphine, valued at ₹13 crore at the government rate and ₹32 crore in the international market, and arrested two men, Mohd Zubair and Mohd Amjad, who'd allegedly been running things for almost a year.
These guys were reportedly supplying heroin to Bareilly and Barabanki, following orders from three associates who are still on the run.
Jankipuram raid arrests Ruksar Ali
Along with drugs, police also found a.32-bore pistol, a motorcycle, a scooter and a compact SUV. This raid is part of a bigger push to shut down secret drug factories across Lucknow.
On October 4, another raid in Jankipuram led to more arrests, including key player Ruksar Ali, as authorities work to identify other members of the network.