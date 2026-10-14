Lucknow police bust Mahipat Mau heroin factory, arrest 2 suspects

Big news from Lucknow: Police and the Anti-Narcotics Task Force just busted a heroin factory in Mahipat Mau village on October 12.

They seized 6.4kg of suspected raw morphine, valued at ₹13 crore at the government rate and ₹32 crore in the international market, and arrested two men, Mohd Zubair and Mohd Amjad, who'd allegedly been running things for almost a year.

These guys were reportedly supplying heroin to Bareilly and Barabanki, following orders from three associates who are still on the run.