Lucknow police investigate Shraddha Dubey in Shiva Sharma death probe
India
Lucknow police are investigating influencer Shraddha Dubey while probing her alleged connections to the underworld in the case of businessman Shiva Sharma's death.
She is suspected of using her links with the Mukhtar Ansari gang to threaten and extort people, with CCTV footage and chats now under review.
Shraddha Dubey missing, suspected extortion racket
Police say Dubey may have run an extortion racket, luring people home, accusing them of theft, then demanding money or blackmailing them with private recordings.
They are also looking into her network of associates and whether these criminal ties played a role in Sharma's death.
For now, Dubey is still missing as the investigation continues.