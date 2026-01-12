Lucknow's Rashtra Prerna Sthal: History, politics, and some serious audio-visual vibes

What's inside?

The ground floor dives into Mookerjee's role in Bengal—think short films on Partition drama and digital panels on major events like the Great Calcutta Killings.

The museum connects these leaders' journeys to today's big topics: temple politics, constitutional changes, and more.

There's even an audio-visual show tracing Vajpayee's and Advani's part in the Ram temple movement (plus a rusty ballot box as a nod to Indian democracy).

If you're curious about how past leaders shaped today's headlines—or just want a museum trip that isn't boring—this one might be worth your time.