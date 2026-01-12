Next Article
PM Modi to move office to Seva Teerth complex
India
Big change came up—Prime Minister Modi moved his office from the historic South Block to the brand-new Seva Teerth complex near Raisina Hill, right after January 14.
This shift was part of a larger push to modernize government spaces in Delhi under the Central Vista project.
What's special about Seva Teerth?
The Seva Teerth complex has three buildings: one for the PM's office, another for the cabinet secretariat, and a third for National Security Council operations.
This move isn't just about new walls—it's interpreted as an effort to make government work smoother and bring India's top offices into a more efficient, future-ready space.