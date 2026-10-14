Madhumala Devi lies on 2,516-nail bed in Samastipur for Durga
India
In Bihar, Madhumala Devi is spending Navratri lying on a bed of 2,516 nails as a special offering to Goddess Durga.
Her unique ritual has turned her home in Samastipur into a spot where people drop by to watch and pray.
The bed itself is pretty intense: six feet long, covered with five-inch nails under just a thin sheet.
Madhumala Devi fasting, Ranjit Chaurasia joins
Madhumala hasn't eaten or had water since the festival began.
Her husband, Ranjit, says her deep devotion strengthened after a dream about the goddess around two years ago.
Following this, the family built a temple within the house to install the idol.
Ranjit Chaurasia is also fasting in support of her spiritual journey.