Madhya Pradesh: 12 candidates caught cheating in online exam

Candidates came from Bhind, Morena, Haryana, UP

CCTV footage showed things weren't right: monitors were replaced in some cases and a brief black flicker was noted in at least one instance, system checks popped up mid-exam, and someone inside the lab was seen helping candidates.

Many of those caught came from Bhind, Morena, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh and followed similar answer patterns.

After these findings, all 12 were reported to police under anti-cheating laws—their candidature was canceled according to ESB/NDTV, while another report says the results were withheld, and a criminal investigation launched into possible staff involvement and digital tampering.

This case highlights how exam fraud is getting more tech-savvy and why tighter monitoring is needed.