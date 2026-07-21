Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes UCC Bill
What's the story
The Madhya Pradesh Assembly has passed the UCC (Uniform Civil Code) Bill by a voice vote. The bill was passed even as opposition MLAs continued to protest in the well of the house. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who introduced the bill in the House, stated that a "golden history" was being written in the assembly, but the Congress was squandering the opportunity due to its appeasement politics.
Gender equality
Key provisions of proposed UCC bill
The UCC Bill seeks to ensure gender justice and legal uniformity by providing equal rights for sons and daughters, regardless of their birth status.
It also mandates the registration of marriages and divorces across all communities in Madhya Pradesh.
However, Scheduled Tribes under constitutional provisions are exempt from these provisions.
Relationship rights
Legal recognition for live-in relationships
The UCC Bill also proposes legal recognition for children born out of live-in relationships and grants maintenance rights to women in such arrangements if abandoned.
It mandates registration of live-in relationships within a month, with penalties for non-compliance or false information.
The bill criminalizes practices like Nikah Halala and prohibits polygamy, making monogamy the only legally valid form of marriage.
Draft preparation
Draft prepared by committee headed by ex-SC judge
The draft of the UCC Bill was prepared by a committee headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd.) Ranjana Prakash Desai.
The committee consulted legal models from other states and received over 10 lakh public suggestions before finalizing its recommendations.
The government has maintained that the legislation does not interfere with citizens' religious customs and traditions, insisting there has been "no attempt to target or undermine any religion."