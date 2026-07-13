Madhya Pradesh fortified rice diversion scam reveals possible ₹1,160cr loss

A huge rice diversion scam has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh, where government-subsidized fortified rice meant for public welfare and ethanol production was secretly rerouted to private mills.

The scandal came to light when a truckload of this rice was found at the wrong location, exposing a possible ₹1,160 crore loss.

Instead of reaching those who need it most, nearly 500,000 metric tons of rice may have been sold off for profit.