Madhya Pradesh fortified rice diversion scam reveals possible ₹1,160cr loss
A huge rice diversion scam has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh, where government-subsidized fortified rice meant for public welfare and ethanol production was secretly rerouted to private mills.
The scandal came to light when a truckload of this rice was found at the wrong location, exposing a possible ₹1,160 crore loss.
Instead of reaching those who need it most, nearly 500,000 metric tons of rice may have been sold off for profit.
Collector Meena seeks supply chain probe
Officials aren't taking this lightly: Collector Mrinal Meena has called for a deep dive into the entire supply chain, from millers and transporters to ethanol plant operators.
The government is determined to track down everyone involved and make sure subsidized food actually gets to people who rely on it.
This probe is also about protecting public nutrition programs and stopping further misuse of resources.