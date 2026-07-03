Madhya Pradesh High Court allows 13-week abortion without husband's consent
India
The Madhya Pradesh High Court just gave a thumbs up for a woman to end her 13-week pregnancy; no husband's permission needed.
Justice Sandeep N. Bhatt said the law only cares about the woman's consent.
She's currently separated and heading for divorce, so she filed to avoid any drama from her husband.
Judge cited 20-week limit, SC rulings
Her husband didn't show up in court, and even the state counsel had no issues with her request.
The judge pointed out that she was well within the 20-week limit set by law.
The decision leaned on recent Supreme Court rulings that say women have full control over their bodies and can access safe abortions without anyone else's say, including their spouse.