Madhya Pradesh seeks CBI probe and court preserves ex-model's body

Police file dowry death FIR

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured the victim's family of full support and said they will challenge bail given to her mother-in-law, who is a retired judge.

The family claims both husband and mother-in-law harassed her, sharing chat records as proof and raising concerns over injury details and late notification.

Police have filed a dowry death case, are searching for the missing husband, and say an SIT is investigating, while initial reports point to hanging as the cause of death.