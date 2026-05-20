Madhya Pradesh seeks CBI probe and court preserves ex-model's body
India
The Madhya Pradesh government wants the CBI to investigate the death of a 31-year-old former model, found hanging on May 12.
After the family's request for a second postmortem was turned down, the court ordered that her body be preserved for now.
Police file dowry death FIR
Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has assured the victim's family of full support and said they will challenge bail given to her mother-in-law, who is a retired judge.
The family claims both husband and mother-in-law harassed her, sharing chat records as proof and raising concerns over injury details and late notification.
Police have filed a dowry death case, are searching for the missing husband, and say an SIT is investigating, while initial reports point to hanging as the cause of death.