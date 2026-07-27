Madras HC quashes TVK jobs for Karur stampede families
Big news from Tamil Nadu: The Madras High Court has called off the Vijay-led TVK government's plan to give public sector jobs to families of those who lost loved ones in the Karur stampede at a rally led by actor Vijay back in 2025.
The tragic event claimed 41 lives and left many injured, leading to a CBI investigation into crowd-management arrangements.
Court rules jobs breached constitutional fairness
The court said these job offers broke constitutional rules around fairness and equal opportunity, since they skipped proper procedures.
Advocate Karthikeyan pointed out that jobs were handed out without following guidelines, leading to this ruling.
CBI probing Karur stampede crowd control
After concerns about bias, the Supreme Court handed over the case to the CBI last year.
They're now digging into what went wrong, like crowd control and how organizers coordinated with local authorities.