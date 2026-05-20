Madras HC upholds Tamil Nadu government's 717 liquor shop closures

Justice G.R. Swaminathan bars policy petitions

Some landlords who rented space to these shops tried to fight the closure in court, saying it broke existing rules.

But Justice G.R. Swaminathan made it clear that such policy decisions aren't up for debate through petitions.

Additional Advocate General T. Gowthaman, representing TASMAC, said the petitioners' deposits made before leasing out their properties would be refunded.