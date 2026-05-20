Madras HC upholds Tamil Nadu government's 717 liquor shop closures
India
The Madras High Court has supported the Tamil Nadu government's move to close 717 state-run liquor shops.
This decision, announced by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay on May 12, 2026, targets shops within 500 meters of educational institutions, places of worship, and bus stops, going beyond older rules that allowed shorter distances.
Justice G.R. Swaminathan bars policy petitions
Some landlords who rented space to these shops tried to fight the closure in court, saying it broke existing rules.
But Justice G.R. Swaminathan made it clear that such policy decisions aren't up for debate through petitions.
Additional Advocate General T. Gowthaman, representing TASMAC, said the petitioners' deposits made before leasing out their properties would be refunded.