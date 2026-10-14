Madras High Court grants conditional bail to Ankur Kumar Jani
India
The Madras High Court granted conditional bail to Ankur Kumar Jani, who was arrested in a cheating case linked to FIITJEE and Suguna PIP School.
The police tried to block his bail, saying he might run away because he's "north Indian," but the judge pointed out Jani has lived and worked in Chennai for more than two decades and called that argument unfair.
Parents allege FIITJEE Suguna withheld 1L
Jani was accused after a parent complained that FIITJEE and Suguna PIP School didn't return ₹1 lakh deposits meant for JEE/NEET coaching.
The total loss reportedly hit ₹2.62 crore across 262 parents.
While another accused is still missing, one co-accused already got anticipatory bail, and Jani now has to cooperate with the ongoing investigation as part of his release.